Trade Union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in Parliament says it is disturbed by the conduct of Acting Secretary to Parliament Baby Tyawa, who reportedly refused to pay the required monthly fees for the apartment she rents from Public Works.

Nehawu says Tyawa’s argument that it’s a personal matter between her and Public Works, is not acceptable.

The union’s Chairperson in Parliament Sthembiso Tembe says, “We read that Miss Tyawa refused to pay rental fee of R16 000 per month in rental fees to Department of Public Works. Instead she decided unilaterally that she was going to pay R10 000 and as if that was not enough, she then again decided that she was not going to afford R10 000, (and that) she was going to pay R5 500.”

Tembe has described Tyawa’s reasoning as “disturbing.”

“She says this has got nothing to do with parliament. It’s a personal matter between herself and the department. But we want to remind Miss Tyawa that she is not just an ordinary citizen. She is the Secretary of Parliament, the CEO of Parliament. She occupies such an important position in society. And her conduct must be exemplary, not only to parliamentary employees, but society at large.”