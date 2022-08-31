The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) says the correct processes must be carried out to determine if the heads of the Tembisa Hospital engaged in corrupt activities.

Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the precautionary suspension of the chief financial officer (CFO) Lerato Madyo and the head of Tembisa Hospital Ashley Mthunzi following a series of allegations of irregular contracts.

Nehawu’s Gauteng Provincial Secretary Mzikayise Tshontshi says, “We want to give the process that has been started by the Department of Health a chance to take its course. Because we are an anti-corruption union, we cannot be on the side of people accused of corruption. We are not saying that Mthunzi is corrupt for any reason. But we are not part of the agenda that it is wrong to act against corruption within the institution.”

In the interview below, the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union backs the Mthunzi:

Mthunzi and Madyo are also suspected of possible links to the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran, a former chief director of finance in the Gauteng Health department, a year ago.

Deokaran was a witness for the SIU in the R332 million personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in Gauteng.

A recent News24 investigation revealed that weeks before her murder, Deokaran had raised concern over dubious payments at the Tembisa Hospital.

The video below is reporting more on the story: