NEF and UIF invest R1 bln towards the unemployment crisis

The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) have joined forces to build an R1 billion fund to create at least 30,000 jobs.

The two entities say the joint investment is a major economic intervention.

They say it seeks to expand access to finance, support business sustainability, advance B-BBEE objectives and strengthen development finance collaboration.

This is part of the UIF labour activation programme to address the country’s youth unemployment crisis.

The launch will take place under the theme “Investing in enterprises. Advancing employment and driving transformation.”

X | @SABCNews | The latest data released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) shows that the official unemployment rate increased by 1.3 percentage points from 31.4% in the fourth quarter of last year to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026.https://t.co/pdowHMmyVp pic.twitter.com/QmJu26erDh

— SABC News (@SABCNews) May 12, 2026

Related video |SA Unemployment | SA’s unemployment figures rose to 32.7%