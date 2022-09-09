Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, says the National Economic Development and Labour Council, (Nedlac), must engage with speed on critical issues such as labour law reform, the Employment Services amendment bill and migration policy.

Speaking at the 27th Nedlac Annual Summit On Friday, Nxesi says Nedlac has played a significant role in coordinating society and key players to inform and guide policy in response to major challenges facing the country, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says Nedlac also brought social partners together with government to develop the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Programme which has developed work streams around energy, transport, logistics and SMMEs.

“Nedlac has also made significant inputs into legislation and policy including the Companies Amendment Bill and Critical Skills List. This Summit provides the parties with an opportunity to engage around the future direction and vision of Nedlac. The Council needs to be proactive, taking up and leading on the major challenges we face – a just transition, sustainability, digitisation and the changing world of work,” says Nxesi.

Video: Nedlac Summit | Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi addresses national summit