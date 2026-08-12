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NEASA slams unannounced blitz inspections at businesses

Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya leading a Multidisciplinary High Impact Blitz Inspections in the eThekwini Metro, KwaZulu-Natal on August 7, 2026.
  • Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya leading a Multidisciplinary High Impact Blitz Inspections in the eThekwini Metro, KwaZulu-Natal on August 7, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@deptoflabour
Eva Chipa

The National Employers’ Association of South Africa (NEASA) has raised concern over unannounced blitz inspections at businesses by some Ministers, Deputy Ministers and other politicians.

This follows reports of politicians detaining undocumented workers during coordinated inspections aimed at curbing labour exploitation.

NEASA National Manager Jaco Swart says only labour inspectors and immigration officers are permitted to enter premises to enforce labour, immigration and workplace safety laws.

Swart says, “Politicians never have the right to enter the premises of a business owner. It is only the right of duly appointed legal inspectors or labour inspectors, and if they need assistance, the South African Police Service (SAPS) to enter those premises under certain circumstances. The oversight role of politicians never extends to entering the premises of an employer.”

POSCAST | Interview with Swart on SAfm’s First Take programme:

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