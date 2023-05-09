Healthcare experts have called on young South Africans to get tested for hypertension. According to the International Society for Hypertension, nearly 50% of people over the age of 15 have high blood pressure.

It says only 50% are aware that they have hypertension, leaving the rest undiagnosed.

Cardiologist Dr Warren Muller says a simple blood pressure test can reduce the risk of life-threatening cardiac disease.

“We are seeing in data that we still have a lot of hypertension. In my own personal practice, a lot of my patients are hypertensive, so we see around 30 to 40% of patients hypertensive. There are a lot of local studies done to confirm that there is raising hypertension cases in the private and public sector as well.”

PODCAST | Expert calls for youth to test for hypertension: