Nearly 9 000 undocumented migrants arrested nationwide: Police

A joint operation involving Home Affairs, Health and police officials is underway in different parts of Limpopo to arrest undocumented migrants.

Officials from the Home Affairs, Health and Police departments are taking part in the operation.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers says the aim of the operation is to encourage compliance with immigration laws.

Scheepers says, “As the police in the province here in Limpopo, we have decided to say let’s deal and prove to the community. We always say guys don’t take the law into your own hands. Nobody has the right to go and inspect paper work for people from other countries or passports or asylum papers, nobody can do that, only SAPS can do that. So that’s what we said, let’s go and prove to our community that we will be there for them and we will deal with this people that are in this country undocumented. We are very clear to say if you are in this country and you are not legal in this country that you commit a crime, and that is our mandate. You commit a crime.”

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Police say some undocumented migrants reportedly jumped out of vehicles after officers intercepted them during an ongoing multi-disciplinary operation in Limpopo.

A total of 76 undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested during the operation, which is being conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies.

Police have established roadblocks in several districts where officers are checking the documentation of drivers and passengers.

Scheepers says the operation began early this morning and will continue throughout the day.

Scheepers says, “So, we’ve got a multidisciplinary operation that’s running since 3 o’clock this morning and this operation will continue as we go along. Currently this operation has got a number of roadblocks, you’ll see the whole of Capricorn District is blocked off. So, we are searching every vehicle to make sure that those who are in the country without documentation, we arrest them. Because to be in this country illegally is a crime and our mandate is to fight crime. So far, we’ve got already 76 illegal foreigners arrested and we’ll continue throughout the day with this operation…”

In a statement, SAPS says that, in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and other government departments, it has intensified immigration enforcement operations.

Police say 8 896 foreign nationals have been arrested nationwide over the past 14 days for allegedly contravening the Immigration Act. Some of those arrested also face additional charges, including murder, rape and the unlawful possession of firearms.

Last week, police arrested more than 800 undocumented foreign nationals during operations across Gauteng. In one operation at the Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria, 217 suspects were arrested during an operation targeting illegal mining and related crimes.

In Reitz in the Free State, intelligence-led operations resulted in the arrest of nine undocumented foreign nationals at a biscuit manufacturing factory. Police say the suspects remain in custody pending immigration verification, while the municipality has been engaged and the factory faces closure as investigations continue. Authorities are also considering action against the owner for alleged non-compliance.

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Meanwhile, Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has warned against the intimidation and harassment of foreign nationals.

The warning follows the arrest of five suspects in Lephalale, Limpopo, who allegedly posed as Home Affairs officials and demanded that foreign nationals leave Marapong township. The Department of Home Affairs later confirmed that the Nigerian national targeted during the incident was legally documented and permitted to operate his business.

A multidisciplinary team has also been appointed to investigate the murder of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa, who was shot outside his home in Greenfield, Johannesburg, on 4 July and died in hospital on 9 July.

Dimpane says, “Violence, whether perpetrated by South Africans or foreign nationals, destroys communities, erodes trust, and will never be tolerated as a solution to resolve disputes. We urge communities to not take matters into their own hands. Our men and women in blue are hard at work in arresting those who contravene the laws of our country.”

SAPS has reminded the public that only authorised law enforcement officials may inspect and verify the legal status of individuals in South Africa, warning that acts of intimidation, vigilantism and violence will be dealt with decisively.

Over 40 000 undocumented foreign nationals arrested

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Story by: Avhapfani Munyai