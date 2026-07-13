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Nearly 700 migrants repatriated from Musina on Sunday

  • Immigrants at Musina
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
Rudzani Tshivhase

Home Affairs Chief Director and Project Manager of the Musina Repatriation Centre Albert Matsaung says that 10 buses transported  migrants back to their countries of origin on Sunday.

Matsaung says they have verified and processed just under 700 migrants.

He says the number is low compared to the previous weeks.

“We have managed to process over 694. The number of buses that we have managed to make sure we used is 10 buses, one bus carrying 64. All those people were taken to Mozambique, three buses carried 263 Zimbabweans, and then three buses carried 377 to Malawi.  You will note that the total number of people is 694, it was less than a thousand.”

VIDEO | Police say they are on the lookout for traders who attempt to use the buses as free transport to head back home after purchasing products in SA:

 

 

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