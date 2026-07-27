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NDPP withdraws corruption charges against Khumalo and co-accused

  • File: Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @CrimeWatch_RSA
Zara Groenewald

The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, has directed that corruption charges against South African Police Service Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and seven co-accused be withdrawn before plea.

The decision follows representations by the accused and advice from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), which says its investigation is not yet complete.

The NPA says the withdrawal is not a final decision on the merits of the case, and investigations will continue.

It adds that the matter may only be re-enrolled with the written approval of the National Director after the investigation is finalised and the accused are afforded a further opportunity to make representations

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