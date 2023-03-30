Deputy Chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, says the vision of the National Development Plan (NDP) for 2030 is not on course.

Maluleke was addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during a planning session with the three spheres of government.

They took stock of the priorities and implementation of the goals of the NDP over the next twelve months of the current sixth administration.

The planning commission is the third one tasked to take the goals of the NDP forward.

The NDP was introduced in 2012 with the aim of achieving various goals by 2030.

These goals include high quality of education, reducing unemployment and reversing the apartheid spatial planning.

Maluleke elaborates on the current status: “We are now within seven years [before] 2030, which was the vision that was established for us in 2012. We know now that we are off course. We know that there are many of the 2030 vision elements that are still unfulfilled. We don’t have quality health for all, not yet. We have not improved the quality of education, training and innovation contained in our National Development Plan.”

“The spatial effects of apartheid are still in our faces. The public service needs reformation. Social protection is still not where we want it to be. Our economy does not create jobs if anything. It has been creating less and less jobs. All these things I’m reading are parts of the vision 2030,” adds Maluleke.

VIDEO | National Development Plan slated as it marks 10th anniversary: