South Africa’s singing ambassadors from Limpopo, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, is embarking on its first headline tour of the country soon.

The internationally renowned 18-member group from the rural Moutse Village tour opens in Johannesburg this weekend, followed by the Mother City next weekend.

Our very first South African headline tour kicks off in only 1 month 💃🏿✨ 📍 30 Sept – 2 Oct | Montecasino, Jo’burg

📍 30 Sept – 2 Oct | Montecasino, Jo'burg

📍 7 – 9 Oct | Artscape, Cape Town

Their upcoming concerts feature a blend of indigenous favourites, international hits, as well songs from their third album, “Grateful”.

The choristers will also be paying tribute to the late Bra Hugh Masekela with a medley of the legend’s hits.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir shot to fame by reaching the finals of America’s Got Talent Season 14, followed by sold-out shows in Europe in recent years.