Traditional leaders are taking a lead in fighting the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and child abuse by raising awareness in their areas in Mpumalanga. The Ndzundza SoGutjhe Royal House held its first annual Isigungu Sezintombi, an event aimed at empowering young women and educating them about self-care, career choices and GBV.

Isigungu Sezintombi loosely translated means “the council of women”, and the event was attended by more than 100 virgins at Phola Township in eMalahleni. It was organised by the women’s desk of the SoGutjhe Royal Family named Aboma BakwaSoGutjhe to celebrate young virgin maidens.

The escalating GBV, femicide and killing of young children is a cause for concern for the royal family, and the young women in attendance were educated about the importance of remaining sexually abstinent. They were also equipped with life skills.

One of the young maidens attending the event said she chose the path of remaining a virgin to guard herself from falling into the rising rates of teenage pregnancy as well as protecting herself from sexually transmitted diseases. She adds that remaining sexually abstinent helps young girls focus on school studies so that they can progress in life.

Another participant revealed that there is unfortunately a lot of gender-based violence in their community and that young men threaten them because of their virginity and accuse them of lying about being virgins.

Queen of the SoGutjhe Royal Family, Thulisile Mahlangu, who organised of the event, says teenage pregnancy is a major problem in communities.

“We are trying to teach our girls how to identify the signs when you are in an abusive relationship. We are trying to teach them what to watch out for, so that they can identify as soon as they come across such issues. We also talking about careers. They will be teaching our children how to apply [for jobs]; how you identify the right careers, and go for a career-path that you know is good for you personally not what your parents want you to do.”

Queen Mahlangu has also called on communities, especially the men therein, to play a meaningful role in the fight against gender-based violence.