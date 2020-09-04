In a statement, Ndabeni-Abrahams emphasised the need to lead by example.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has voluntarily subjected herself to the Integrity Committee of the African National Congress (ANC) to address any allegations of impropriety that have been published against her office.

This follows media reports in recent weeks pointing to alleged business dealings, by senior officials, in state-owned entities under her portfolio, particularly the South African Post Office, and possible conflicts of interest in her husband Thato Abrahams’ business dealings.

In a statement, Ndabeni-Abrahams emphasised the need to lead by example in fighting impropriety in the entities she oversees.

Her decision follows a resolution last weekend by the ANC NEC that anyone alleged to be involved in corruption must appear before the Integrity Committee and for it to recommend a way forward.

