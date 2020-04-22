Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says he doesn’t think Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‘ political career will be affected by her paying an admission of guilt fine.

Ndabeni-Abrahams paid the R1 000 fine for contravening lockdown regulations.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana confirms that the fine was paid, “In relation to the images that went viral wherein minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was seen visiting Mr Mduduzi Manana’s residence. We can confirm as the NPA that Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams paid an admission of guilt fine of 1000 rand yesterday. This, after she was charged with contravention of regulation 11 B of the Disaster Management Act.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams has since apologised to South Africans following a meeting with President Ramaphosa on Tuesday:

Earlier in April, a picture of her having lunch with former MP, Mduduzi Manana and friends at his house in Johannesburg during the lockdown went viral on social media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months, one of which is unpaid.

Khusela Diko said President Ramphosa expressed his disapproval of Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams’ actions.

“Any incident always chips away from somebody’s political standing, but it would be a cumulative effect of a series of serious incidents that would dent a political future of a person,” said Diko.

“Because she is relatively young, therefore, she has a chance to recover. In terms of a fine itself, most serious crimes which inhibit people from holding certain positions are the kinds where they say where you were found guilty with no option of a fine.”

Some political parties and commentators welcomed the sanction, others wanted tougher measures.

Congress of the People Spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, and Leader of the Freedom Front Plus, Pieter Groenewald, commended President Ramaphosa’s action.

“We are saying this is a step in the right direction. It will send out a good message to everybody in the country, that no one is above the law,” says Bloem.

Groenewald says, “The Freedom Front Plus welcomes the decision from the president. The fact that she loses one month’s salary is the right thing, but she must also be prosecuted for contravening the regulations. If the public gets arrested and prosecuted, therefore, the minister must also get prosecuted.”

But President Ramaphosa’s consistency was questioned by some on social media in relation to a lack of sanction of Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu for a video in March in which she joked about staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.