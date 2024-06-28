NCOP members granted permission to attend SOPA addresses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane says members of Parliament sitting in the NCOP will be allowed to attend the opening of provincial Parliaments in their respective provinces.

She says this permission will be catered for even if the provincial openings of Parliaments coincide with the work of the NCOP.

Mtsweni-Tsipane says, “Normally the usual trend or the tradition would then be, the President would start by delivering the State of the Nation Address and the provinces after that will then follow suit, but in this instance, it’s a different ball. This is one of its kind, which then clashes with the program that was already set. Obviously, if the house in KZN would prefer to go and attend SOPA, and with the opening of the house by the monarch, I don’t think it will be a problem. We will certainly release you.”

