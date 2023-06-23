National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Members of Parliament have given the Department of Public Enterprises two months to finalise the deed of a settlement agreement between Alexkor and the Ritchtersveld community.

MPs criticised the slow pace of implementation when the department and Alexkor top management appeared before them on Thursday.

Government briefed MPs on the implementation of the 2007 settlement agreement, which followed after a marathon court process lodged in 1998.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Winnie Ngwenya urged the department to expedite the matter.

“I want to recommend the following, one, the department of DPE must provide the committee with timelines to ensure that Alexkor implements all the outstanding responsibilities assigned to it as per the deed of settlement in order with the court order of 2007,” she adds.

Deputy Minister for Public Enterprises, Obed Bapela says they will work with the Northern Cape government and local municipality to ensure the settlement agreement is finalised.

Bapela responded to the request for time frames.

“You have expressed a wish for a deadline. We’ll try to work on it, but noting that it’s not only us as a player,” He says.

VIDEO: Parliament criticises pace of finalising Ritchtersveld community land claim against Alexkor:

