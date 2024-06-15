NCOP elects Mtsweni-Tsipane as Chair, Mmoiemang as Chief Whip

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has been elected Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at the NCOP’s first sitting this morning in Cape Town.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presided over the swearing-in of the NCOP’s 54 permanent delegates from all nine provinces.

Mtsweni-Tsipane, who accepted her election as chairperson, says she is honoured by the nomination.

“It with great humility and resolve to honour and assume the position of chairperson in the NCOP during the seventh parliamentary dispensation. It is indeed an honour for me to serve our constitution, which is the base framework for democratic governance in SA. I would like to give my assurance that I will execute my obligations in accordance with the provision of our constitution and to the very best of my ability.”

Mtsweni-Tsipane also indicated that the oversight role the Council plays over the Executive, is extremely important, adding that as the seventh administration takes shape, the NCOP has its work cut out for it.

“SA is facing a wide variety of challenges, high levels of poverty, inequality, unemployment, GBV. As we enter this key phase, we must collectively strive to work cooperatively with stakeholders,” she says.

Joining Mtsweni-Tsipane in the NCOP is Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) member Kenneth Mmoiemang who has been elected Chief Whip.

Mmoiemang has been a permanent delegate to the NCOP since May 2019.

In his acceptance speech, he assured South Africans that he would honour his obligations as outlined by the Constitution.

“Allow me to express my profound appreciation of the confidence that my party ANC, the GNU (Government of National Unity) and other parties, have bestowed upon me. I’m indeed humbled…”

He added: “Indeed national chair today marks yet another important milestone after the historic 2024 national and provincial elections. It is therefore my contention that turning the local government around should be among the critical tests among which the success of this house should be measured in this seventh democratic parliament.”

