The National Consumer Council (NCC) is warning consumers to exercise caution when trading with a company called Milo Designs purporting to be furniture designers.

The Commission says it has received several complaints from consumers who paid anything between R 10 000 to R 1.2 million per transaction, for goods that were never delivered.

Acting Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza says the two operators of the scam were not co-operating with the Commission and cancelled scheduled meetings at the last hour.

Mabuza says, “They purport to be manufacturers of unique furniture with world class standards, the pictures on their websites are from other websites like Pinterest. The investigation by the commission cannot be finalised as the owners are not co-operating. They give addresses of dilapidated buildings. Be cautious as the investigation by the commission indicates that Milo Design will receive your money and will not deliver, you have been warned.”