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NCC leader and MP Fadiel Adams to return to the witness stand

  • The National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 20, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams is expected to return the witness stand this Friday morning at the Madlanga Commission.

Proceedings were adjourned on Thursday to give Fadiel Adams an opportunity to listen to recordings of his conversations with the Investigation Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

He’s a central figure in the Section 27 affidavit that was used to investigate and subsequently prosecute seven Crime Intelligence officials.

They say the recordings include discussions about the supplementary affidavits, which will be presented alongside the relevant documents when the recordings are played.

Adams will then have an opportunity to identify and address any information from the recordings that he wishes to include in his testimony.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission | IDAC recordings take centre stage as Adams returns to the hot seat

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