NCC leader and MP Fadiel Adams to return to the witness stand

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams is expected to return the witness stand this Friday morning at the Madlanga Commission.

Proceedings were adjourned on Thursday to give Fadiel Adams an opportunity to listen to recordings of his conversations with the Investigation Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

He’s a central figure in the Section 27 affidavit that was used to investigate and subsequently prosecute seven Crime Intelligence officials.

They say the recordings include discussions about the supplementary affidavits, which will be presented alongside the relevant documents when the recordings are played.

Adams will then have an opportunity to identify and address any information from the recordings that he wishes to include in his testimony.

[IN PICTURES] The Madlanga Commission has adjourned for the day to allow National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams to listen to recordings of his interactions with the Investigation Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

📸: SABC News pic.twitter.com/baK1TSY2wk — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 20, 2026

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission | IDAC recordings take centre stage as Adams returns to the hot seat