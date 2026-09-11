NCC leader Adams’ fraud case postponed to 16 October

The case against National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams has been postponed to the 16th of October 2026 in the Pinetown Regional Court in KwaZulu Natal for a pre-trial hearing.

Adams made a brief appearance in court on Friday where he faces three counts of fraud and two of defeating the ends of justice.

The charges stem from allegations that he misrepresented himself to secure an official escort and unauthorized access to Westville Prison to record interviews with high-profile inmates.