NCC conducting inspections after discovery of expired products

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is carrying out nationwide inspections to ensure businesses comply with consumer protection regulations.

This comes after the NCC in Limpopo uncovered significant violations of the Consumer Protection Act, notably the sale of expired or near-expired products.

NCC Spokesperson Phetho Ntaba says suppliers prioritise their own interests over consumer well-being.

Ntaba says, “When you look at the goods in the market or on the shelves, they have passed their best-before date or their sell-by date or all the dates’ markings. We’re talking about products like cool drinks, juices, noodles, baby formula. When you look at the best-before date it was sometime in January 2023 or even December 2022. At some point, these date markings were interfered with.”

