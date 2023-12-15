NC premier defends R120 million toilet project budget

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Northern Cape Premier Dr. Zamani Saul has staunchly defended the R120 million budget allocated to eradicating the bucket system and pit toilets in the region.

He was responding to backlash following a social media announcement about constructing 540 flushing toilets in Campbell.

Saul dismissed the claims of baseless and ill-informed questions regarding the project’s cost.

The premier’s announcement drew criticism from various quarters, including civil rights movement Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie.

Questions were raised about the substantial budget, prompting some residents to demand a detailed breakdown of the costs involved.

In response to the queries, Saul emphasized that the project comprises multiple phases, justifying the significant budget allocation.

He clarified that a substantial portion of the funds, approximately 80%, is dedicated to establishing the essential bulk infrastructure necessary for the initiative.

He elaborated on the complexities of the undertaking, stating, “It’s quite clear that those people are raising strong views on matters they don’t have any knowledge of. When you are saying you are putting up flushing toilets in a community, it is not you putting up a toilet.”

He highlighted the need for a functional bulk sewer network and water supply before actual toilet installations can occur.

“How are people going to flush if there is no water? How is the system going to function if you have no bulk sewer network?”

Saul has assured the public that a significant portion of the budget is dedicated to ensuring the project’s success by establishing the foundational infrastructure required for a comprehensive sanitation system.