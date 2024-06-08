NC police probe cause of fire after the death of a 4-year-old girl

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Northern Cape Police are investigating the cause of the fire that claimed the life of a four-year-old girl in Galeshewe, Kimberley. The girl lost her life when a fire swept through her mother’s shack last night.

The deceased’s seven-year-old sister survived with minor burn injuries.

Their mother was at work at the time of the incident.

Provincial police spokesperson Cherelle Ehlers says, “It is alleged that two children, aged 4 and 7 years old, were in the shack when the fire occurred. Community members allegedly noticed the fire and responded. A 7-year-old boy managed to escape. However, he sustained burn wounds. The 4-year-old girl died in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased says he is still coming to terms with the tragic death of his daughters. The girl’s father, Tebogo Kgwate says he’s devastated.

“I didn’t know that its my child who died because I am staying in my place and they stay with their mother. I was told that there is shack that burnt in the area. So, when I arrive I found out it’s one of my children.”

