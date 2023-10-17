NC farmers say stock theft is on the rise

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With the festive season just a week away, Northern Cape farmers, who are victims of stock theft, say they have already noticed an increase in the crime.

Victims of stock theft say they continue to suffer massive financial losses.

This whilst, the John Taolo Gaetsewe District remains the stock-theft hotspot in the province.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) statistics, stock theft in Northern Cape stands at 31%.

Farmers in Roodepan, just outside Kimberley, say they are negatively affected by stock theft.

Georgina Moreothata, a mother of one, says she started farming in 2018 and has lost 90% of her livestock to theft over the years.

“I have lost cattle, sheep and goats. Every month criminals come and steal. My sister has lost a lot of stock and I have lost almost R75 000. I think sometimes thieves take advantage because I am a woman.”

Deon Sakoor, a farmer for the past 12 years, says thieves stole his Bonsmara Bull worth thousands of rands, just last month. With no other choice left, he had to install cameras on his farm.

“The government is not assisting us. Stock theft is affecting us badly. From October until January is our vulnerable time because we lose a lot of animals as a result of stock theft.”

The Farmers Association suspects a syndicate could be behind the crimes.

Chairperson of Saamtrek Saamwerk, Sehularo Sehularo elaborates.

“People who steal they do so with orders. They don’t want to eat meat. We as farmers are taking this matter to the MEC to see how this issue can be resolved. Stock theft affects value chains and as a results the economy suffers. Stock theft is creating a real problem.”

Police in the province remain committed in solving crimes and continue to work with farmers, say police spokesperson,” Sergio Kock.

“Police actions include farm patrols, roadblocks. The police are constantly working towards hefty court convictions that also serve as a deterrent for stock theft. Farmers are advised to invest in technology such as CCTV cameras to curb stock theft.”

While the farmers still lack the necessary technology to assist in guarding their livestock, they will have to continue to hope for best and prepare for the worst. – Reporting by Tebogo Msimanga