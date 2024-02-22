NC Education places official on suspension over rape allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Northern Cape Education Department has placed a senior official in its Human Resources Department on precautionary suspension.

His suspension comes after a women’s organisation, Women Waging War Against GBVF, protested outside the department’s offices earlier this month, demanding he be removed from office following allegations of sexual assault and rape against him by two female workers.

The man is also facing criminal charges at the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

Northern Cape Department Spokesperson Geoffrey Van Der Merwe says the official is on precautionary suspension pending internal disciplinary hearing.

“The MEC for Education, Mr Zolile Monakali received a memorandum from a community-based organisation, Women Waging War against Gender Based Violence on allegations of sexual harassment cases at the Northern Cape Department of Education. These allegations affect certain individuals in the department, with some cases concluded and others in progress. The Department is busy drafting a report on all the matters raised in the memorandum. The MEC assured the Women Waging War group that a comprehensive report will be provided on these matters as we view the allegations as very serious.”