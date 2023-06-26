The Northern Cape education department has received just over 52,000 applications for Grades R, 1, and 8 for the 2024 academic year.

Applications for the 2024 academic year closed on Thursday.

Geoffrey Van Der Merwe, spokesperson for the Northern Cape education department, says the process went smoothly.

Van Der Merwe elaborates, “Parents/legal guardians who applied on time, during the stipulated timeframe, will be notified via SMS from the 18th of August 2023 on the outcome of their application. All applications received after the 22nd of June 2023 will be deemed as late applications. Late applications will be acknowledged and recorded as late, and automated placements will be made based on the availability of school space.”