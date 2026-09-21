NATO shares Arctic security under Greenland deal

Denmark, Greenland and the United States are to sign a deal on Greenland’s security on Tuesday, an agreement Denmark says will put Arctic security under NATO’s watch rather than leaving it solely to Washington and Copenhagen.

The agreement, to be signed at the UN General Assembly in New York at 10:30 a.m. ET(1430 GMT) on Tuesday, has not been made public, though President Donald Trump says it grants the US “permanent control”. Denmark and Greenland have not commented on Trump’s assertion but said the deal will benefit the Arctic island and respect its sovereignty.

A White House official said Trump on Tuesday will meet in New York with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen for a trilateral signing ceremony.

“The three leaders will formalize their new agreement that will secure and defend the security of Greenland and the United States,” the official said.

The deal follows months of pressure from Trump, who has said the United States should control Greenland and at times refused to rule out using military or economic force to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. His threats, which peaked in January, triggered a diplomatic crisis within NATO and pushed Denmark and Greenland into negotiations with Washington aimed at defusing the pressure.

“It (the agreement) will be in a form where responsibility for security in the Arctic is not only Danish or American,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told national broadcaster TV2 on Sunday. He added that to a large extent “it would be NATO that looks after the Arctic”.

BOOSTING NATO’S ‘COHESION’

It remained unclear whether the deal amends an existing 1951 defence agreement that is the legal basis for the US presence in Greenland.

“It appears that we are now using this crisis to try to strengthen NATO’s cohesion through Greenland,” said Ulrik Pram Gad, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS).

Washington’s strategic interest in Greenland dates back to World War Two. In 1941, the US signed a deal with Danish envoy Henrik Kauffmann, who acted without authority from his country, then under German occupation.

The United States sought the deal to keep Greenland out of German hands and secure the North Atlantic supply route between North America and Europe. Under the agreement, the US built airfields, naval facilities, and weather stations across the island, reaching around 5,500 military personnel by 1943, according to DIIS.

In 1946, President Harry Truman sought to buy the island as a strategic asset for $100 million in gold, but Copenhagen declined to sell. Instead, a new agreement was signed in 1951 that gave the US military extensive rights in Greenland but was tied to the existence of NATO.

“I don’t think Denmark and Greenland will sign if the same NATO clause isn’t included,” said Gad.

PROMOTING ‘SECURITY, STABILITY AND COOPERATION’

During the Cold War, the US maintained 17 military installations and more than 10,000 personnel in Greenland. Today only Pituffik Space Base remains, with some 150 US military personnel.

A NATO spokesperson said on Saturday that the alliance welcomed the new agreement, which would “help advance security, stability and cooperation in this vital region”.

Rasmussen, who travelled to New York overnight, declined to discuss the contents of the agreement.

“But we have said from the start that we are open to accommodating the United States’ legitimate security interests,” he told Danish news agency Ritzau on Monday.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday the agreement gave the United States “permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland,” and that no US adversary could have a base or military presence there without Washington’s written approval.

Denmark has not responded to Trump’s assertion, though Copenhagen earlier acknowledged it underinvested in Greenland’s defence for decades and has pledged to expand its military presence on the island, including more NATO troops.

Greenland’s government has sought to reassure the public about the deal.

Erik Jensen, an opposition lawmaker in Greenland, wrote on Facebook that he had read the draft agreement. “I feel reassured and am not worried,” he said, adding that the island’s foreign minister was handling the work well.