North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members have agreed “the Russian Federation is the most significant and direct threat” to their security.

The leaders of NATO nations and partner countries such as New Zealand have been meeting in the Spanish capital Madrid as conflict rages on in Ukraine.

The alliance agreed on a new package of support for Ukraine’s armed forces, including fuel, medical supplies, and anti-drone systems.

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, says, “Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine relies on our continued support. And our message to him was equally clear. Ukraine can count on us. For as long as it takes.”

NATO isn’t going to put boots on the ground in Ukraine, but it’s increasing its number of troops at high readiness to more than 300 000.

The United States is ramping up its presence in Europe as well, sending two extra F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the UK and committing more resources in countries such as Poland and Romania.

On Tuesday, Turkey also lifted its objection to Sweden and Finland joining NATO after signing a security agreement with them.

Member states still need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s, but Russia says expanding the alliance is “destabilising.”

And world leaders at this summit weren’t just focused on Ukraine and Russia.

Members agreed a new “strategic concept” in Madrid, which lays out NATO’s core aims for the next decade or so.

It says that China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies “challenge our interests, security and values.”

Beijing has accused the alliance of having a “cold war mentality.”

-Report by Giles Gibson