NATJOINTS warns against disruptions during National Assembly sitting

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) says they will not tolerate any kind of disruption for the first National Assembly sitting set for today.

Proceedings will include the swearing-in of members of Parliament and the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and President.

The National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “We put the necessary measures in place to ensure the safety and security of the first sitting today, as well as all other sittings that are taking place simultaneously across the country.”

“So we are quite confident that we have got adequate and sufficient members on the ground to ensure the safety and security of proceedings this morning,” she adds.

Reporting by Zihle Mdanyana.