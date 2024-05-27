NATJOINTS pledges zero tolerance for electoral-related crime

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has announced a zero-tolerance approach towards electoral-related crime as part of its election deployment plan.

NATJOINTS Chairperson, General Tebello Mosikili, provided an update on the measures in place.

Mosikili emphasized that law enforcement agencies, including police, defence and intelligence structures, are prepared for phase two of their election plan.

“Our law enforcement agencies are out there, deployed to ensure everyone that will be exercising their democratic right does so in a peaceful, safe, and secure environment. We once more want to remind our law enforcement agencies to continue to apply fundamental policy principles guided by the Constitution and our laws,” said Mosikili.

Additionally, Home Affairs offices will remain open until 7 PM today and tomorrow, and until 9 PM on Wednesday, to assist those who need to apply for temporary IDs or collect their identity documents.

VIDEO | Zero tolerance for lawlessness during Wednesday’s polls:

