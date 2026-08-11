NATJOINTS declares security forces ready for SADC Summit

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) chairperson Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili has officially declared South Africa’s security forces fully prepared to secure the 46th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, taking place in Durban on 16 and 17 August.

WATCH | NATJOINTS chairperson Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili has urged Durban residents to be patient, as some roads will be inaccessible due to the 46th SADC Summit being held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban. pic.twitter.com/d0iG7LZgcv — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026

The NATJOINTS briefed the media on Tuesday night ahead of the Summit, which will be hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban.

Mosikili says they’re fully capacitated to ensure the safety of the guests.

“We are pleased to be here in KZN as the security cluster represented by the NATJOINTS to ensure that we implement the security plan without any doubt or taking anything by chance. We are here to make sure that our guests, particularly the heads of states from sister countries, arrive to a safe and secure environment.”