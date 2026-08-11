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NATJOINTS declares security forces ready for SADC Summit

SADC nations' flags seen at the 45th Summit.
  • SADC nations' flags seen at the 45th Summit.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SADC_News
SABC News

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) chairperson Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili has officially declared South Africa’s security forces fully prepared to secure the 46th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, taking place in Durban on 16 and 17 August.

The NATJOINTS briefed the media on Tuesday night ahead of the Summit, which will be hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban.

Mosikili says they’re fully capacitated to ensure the safety of the guests.

“We are pleased to be here in KZN as the security cluster represented by the NATJOINTS to ensure that we implement the security plan without any doubt or taking anything by chance. We are here to make sure that our guests, particularly the heads of states from sister countries, arrive to a safe and secure environment.”

 

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