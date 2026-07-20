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Nationwide Shanela operations sees over 17 000 arrests in one week

Immigration officials of the South African Police Service arrest undocumented immigrants at Orange Farm in the Vaal on 19 July 2026.
  • Immigration officials of the South African Police Service arrest undocumented immigrants at Orange Farm in the Vaal on 19 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @SAPoliceService
SABC News

Police say their nationwide Shanela operations have led to more than 17 000 arrests in just one week.

Between the 13 and 19 July, police targeted serious and organised crime, drug trafficking and illegal immigration, arresting more than 3 600 undocumented migrants and seizing 138 illegal firearms.

Contraband worth millions of rand was also confiscated across the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi states: “744 (were arrested) for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Confiscations and recoveries included 138 unlicensed firearms, including handguns, shotguns, and rifles, 1 178 rounds of ammunition, various types of drugs, and 60 hijacked and stolen vehicles.” 

Free State

In the Free State, police arrested 1 000 suspects during their latest Operation Shanela conducted across the province over the past week.

Suspects were arrested for rape and murder, and several motorists were nabbed for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police confiscated drugs, explosives and counterfeit cigarettes.

Police report that they were able to trace and arrest about 254 wanted suspects. These included several individuals with active warrants of arrest.

They say efforts to clean up the streets resulted in 10 suspects arrested for drug dealing, while 77 individuals were caught in possession of illicit substances.

 

 

-Report by Siphesihle Nhlapo, additional reporting by Kamogelo Seekoei 

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