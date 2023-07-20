The National Taxi Alliance says Bree Street in Johannesburg CBD is a vital route for commuters and its closure could lead to job losses.

A suspected gas explosion that ripped through the street has led to the closure of the major taxi route.

One person has died and 48 others were injured in the explosion and road collapse.

Several buildings and vehicles mostly minibus taxis were damaged.

NTA Spokesperson, Theo Malele says the taxi industry contributes about 400 000 direct and indirect jobs in the country.

“The Bree Street corridor is very important to the taxi industry. It is mainly used to get into the city and we also have a ranking facility there. We have quite a number of businesses and vendors who rely solely on on the taxi industry. So, the non-operations of the taxi industry will have a negative effect on these businesses and we are afraid that this may cause job losses,” says Molele.

Joburg CBD Explosion | Vendors unable to trade lament lack of communication from authorities:



Disaster management officials will today assess the state of buildings around Bree and Rissik streets in Johannesburg.

Residents of nearby buildings where the explosion occurred can be seen navigating through edges around the cracks. It is not yet clear whether the buildings they reside in are safe or not.

Disaster management personnel are expected to provide a report on the safety of the structures and advise on whether there should be evacuations.

Several streets around the area remain cordoned off.

Joburg CBD Explosion | Eyewitnesses describe hearing a loud bang and seeing vehicles overturn: