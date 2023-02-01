African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has conceded that a decision to declare a national state of disaster around the country’s energy crisis is long overdue.

Eskom is currently implementing Stage 5 and 6 rolling blackouts till further notice.

Mbalula delivered the outcomes of the NEC Lekgotla, where he said the governing party will adopt a 15-month resuscitation strategy.

He told the media in Johannesburg that the ANC will work around the clock to ensure that by December this year load shedding will end.

Mbalula says, “We have agreed on this because we have realised that part of the weakness we might have had over time is to agree and affirm that we are indeed faced with electricity crisis, and also in terms of Eskom. So we have been dealing with this. Like now, we were in a press conference when we were told we are moving to Stage 6 of load shedding. It means there must be a consistent mechanism to reverse this disaster, which is a disaster for business and social activities of society in general and that is why we said once and for all there should be an emergency,” explains Mbalula.

“We don’t want an intervention that is going to infringe on the rights of the population. We want an emergency mechanism of interventions that deals with the problem,” he adds.

VIDEO: Fikile Mbalula and new spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu address the media: