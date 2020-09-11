South Africa has recorded 2007 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 644 438 on Thursday.

The National State of Disaster has been extended to October 15. The extension was approved by cabinet to continue giving effect to the regulations that remain relevant to manage the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, government spokesperson Phumla Williams says, “Cabinet welcomes the drop in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks and the improved recovery rate that has increased to 87%. The number of people requiring admission in our hospitals and the demand for COVID-19 tests have also dropped.”

“Cabinet thanks all South Africans for playing their part in adhering to restrictions to flatten the curve. We commend the dedication and sacrifice of all health professionals who have been our front-line defence against the virus.”

The video below shows the COVID-19 timeline to the announcement of the lockdown:

The Gauteng Province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 214 152 (33.2%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 115 658 (17.9%).

The country has also recorded 97 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 15 265.