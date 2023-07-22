The South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement says the National Science Week will focus on electricity-related issues as the country grapples with the energy crisis.

The event will take place between from 31 July to 5 August.

#NSW2023 launch taking place @Univenofficial in Venda. @DrBladeNzimande will launch the week later this morning. We are live on @MorningLiveSABC. We investing heavily in young scientists. Transforming lives through Basic Sciences. pic.twitter.com/OAG6xN21Ac — DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE & INNOVATION (@dsigovza) July 22, 2023

Managing Director, Dr Mamoeletsi Mosia, says the event will expose the public to an evidence based approach of problem-solving.

Dr Mosia was speaking during the launch of the initiative at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

“This year’s theme is: Transforming lives through evidence based Science. We want to showcase their research that’s been done in the country through which the public can realise that there is research happening and through that, we are able to solve our own problems. There are also the sub themes within the theme and we’re looking at energy and agriculture. In energy, everybody knows the challenges that we have in in the country and in terms of agriculture.”

