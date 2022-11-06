The National Lotteries Commission says it is working with the banking sector to weed out corruption after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced it had uncovered dodgy grants totaling R1.4-billion.

In the latest developments, the Assets Forfeiture Unit has obtained a preservation order against property worth around R25 million, including nine luxury homes, which are the alleged proceeds of unlawful activities at the commission.

Actress Terry Pheto is among those implicated and has denied any involvement.

SA actress, Terry Pheto implicated in Lottery corruption:

Former Chief Financial Officer Philemon Letwaba, Chief Executive Officer Lesley Ramulifho and the attorney for the commission are facing fraud and corruption charges.

The commission’s chairperson Professor Barney Pityana says with the help of the new board, he hopes to turn things around.

“There has been a culture in the commission of solidarity with wrongdoing, and there’s also been a culture whereby the control mechanisms were not working, that is why so much has happened. So, we’re now trying to tighten up the control mechanisms, and make sure they happen. We’re dealing with those within the commission, the executives in particular, who have been found to have been responsible for the misdoings in the commission,” says Pityana.

NLC, banking sector on a mission to curb corruption: