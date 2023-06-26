An organisation called National Liquor Traders (NLT) says stringent monitoring systems are urgently needed to curb the illicit trade in alcohol.

Today marks one year since the tragic death of 21 young people at Enyobeni tavern at Scenery Park in East London.

Families of the victims, community members and church leaders gathered at the community hall to remember the children who died.

Convener of the National Liquor Traders, Luck Mtimande, says the society needs to do more to ensure that liquor outlets comply with the license conditions.

“The National Liquor Traders calls on the police, authorities, communities and the liquor industry to co-operate even more closely to identify and deal with rogue operators. Our system of community patrollers and industry initiatives already works with communities and the authorities to identify and report non-compliance, educate taverners on responsible trading practices and incentivise the right behaviour. We need to do much more of this kind of work throughout the country and especially in hotspot areas,” says Mtimande.

Enyobeni Tavern Tragedy | SA needs better policing of liquor laws:

The families of the 21 Enyobeni tragedy victims says the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu must not be allowed to operate any kind of business from the premises. They asked the Eastern Cape authorities to put a halt on operations, following claims that Enyobeni were trading on 16th of June, with a suspended trading license.

Enyobeni Tavern tragedy focus, one year on with Khululekile Ncandana and Aadilah Maker-Diedricks:

