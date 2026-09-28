National GBVF Inquiry kicks off in Joburg

A five-day National Inquiry into victim support, reporting and investigations into Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) is underway in Johannesburg.

The aim of the Inquiry is to respond more effectively to GBVF in the country.

It has been organised by the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission).

The Inquiry also seeks to hold duty bearers accountable on issues and challenges of the national crisis and explore measures to improve the criminal justice system when it comes to processing GBVF matters.

SAHRC Spokesperson Wisani Baloyi says, “As the commission, we have been receiving complaints on challenges of GBVF, hence the commissions have sent calls for inputs from members of the public to come with their experiences, because complaints that we received have indicated that many of the victims have indicated that they find challenges with the justice system, whether it is the reportage of the crime, the actual cases themselves or of how cases are handled. They came with recommendations that are meant to protect human rights; hence, today we are starting this enquiry.”

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