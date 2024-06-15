National Council of Provinces’ 54 delegates to be sworn-in

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fifty four permanent delegates will be sworn-in at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) this morning.

On Friday, the majority of members of the National Assembly were sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

This excludes the 58 uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members who indicated that they would not attend.

The NCOP is composed of ninety delegates, 10 members from each province. Six of the ten are permanent and four are special delegates. During the sitting the Chairperson of the NCOP and the deputy will be elected by the 54 permanent delegates.

The Secretary to the National Council of Provinces, Modibedi Phindela, explains how the voting in the NCOP works.

“Each province has 10 reps, voting would be along provincial lines. Each province one vote. For a vote to carry the day, it should have five votes. The person nominated who gets five votes or more, would be duly elected.”

Meanwhile Cyril Ramaphosa has been returned for a second term as President of South Africa.

In an unsurprising result in the election of the newly-constituted National Assembly late on Friday night, Ramaphosa beat out Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema for the country’s top job.

The contest gave a glimpse of what the seventh administration is likely to look like, a partnership of the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Patriotic Alliance (PA).