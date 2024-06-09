National Assembly’s first sitting to go ahead despite boycott threats

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Assembly is expected to have its first sitting in the coming days. 400 politicians are expected to be sworn in as Members of the National Assembly at this sitting.

Of the 18 parties in the seventh Parliament, 11 are returning while the other seven parties are represented in Parliament for the first time.

Leader of the National Coloured Congress, Fadiel Adams, says his party’s journey has not been an easy one.

Fadiel previously served as a councillor in the City of Cape Town.

His party now garnered two seats in the National Assembly.

“You know, to get in to the National Assembly as a brand new party, with no money, that doesn’t happen. We’ve achieved the unthinkable. Now, to take it further, the feeling, it’s a great one. The problem in parliament right now is there are so many attention seekers out there. They oppose good work, just for the sake of opposing it. That’s not what we are about. We are all about the best results for the poorest of the poor,” says Fadiel.

First National Assembly sitting to proceed as planned:



The National Assembly of South Africa has confirmed the first sitting of the National Assembly will go ahead, despite certain political parties stating that they will not attend the first sitting.

The Secretary to the assembly MasibuleleXaso says this will go ahead because the National Assembly is constituted.

Xaso says communication will be made available to the public as soon as the dates are confirmed.

“In terms of the law, we have 400 members, and those members have now been elected. And the names have been given to Chief Justice and in turn given to Parliament. So, as far as we’re concerned, we have elected Members of Parliament. All that we will be doing in the first sitting is to enable those members to take the oath or affirmation and to be activated to function as Members of Parliament,” says Xaso.