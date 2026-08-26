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National Assembly to vote on motion of no confidence against Didiza

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza.
  • National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - Parliament of South Africa
Zalene Merrington

The National Assembly will vote on a motion of no confidence against Speaker Thoko Didiza later on Wednesday.

The motion was brought by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

It relates to Didiza’s decision not to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict application in the Western Cape High Court to halt the Parliamentary impeachment process.

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe says Didiza has fundamentally failed to discharge her constitutional responsibilities with independence, impartiality and the integrity of a presiding officer of Parliament, when she did not challenge the interdict to halt the Impeachment Committee proceedings.

“Even against legal advice and advice of the impeachment committee, she then realised she was in a corner and got a second opinion. It’s against that background, we say the Speaker is not fit to hold office, puts Parliament in disrepute, and she can not continue to serve as the Speaker of the National Assembly,” says Maotwe.

VIDEO | EFF tables motion of no confidence against Speaker Thoko Didiza

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