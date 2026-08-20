National Assembly to vote on motion against Didiza next week

The National Assembly will vote in a motion of no confidence against Speaker Thoko Didiza next Wednesday.

The motion was tabled by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in June.

It relates to Didiza’s decision not to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict application in the Western Cape High Court to halt the Parliamentary impeachment process over the Phala Phala matter.

The court has in the meanwhile granted the interdict.

Discussing the programme of Parliament at the National Assembly Programming Committee for the next week, EFF MPs raised concerns that the motion would be heard during a virtual sitting of the House.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says, “We can’t remove you virtually, we must all be there in order to see that day because to remove you virtually will not have the same weight, Speaker. Can we change that decision? I can’t see how one day is a problem, it will be just for that day for all of us to be there physically.”

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli reminded the EFF that a decision was made to have all house sittings fully virtual to accommodate the election programme of political parties.

He said this will ensure that MPs can do Parliamentary work while also being in their constituencies to do party political electioneering.

Ntuli added that the motion of no confidence in the Speaker should not in any way lose importance when it’s held virtually.

“I think the EFF should not be concerned about their motion, we are not meeting to remove the Speaker, we are meeting to do many things, including discussing their motion in their quest to have the Speaker removed. So, they shouldn’t be worried that it would be downplayed if it is a virtual discussion.”

EFF tables motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza: