The National Assembly will on Tuesday discuss the appointment of SABC board members.

The public broadcaster has been without a board for almost two months.

Previous board members and employees such as the former news boss Phathiswa Magopeni and advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, are among the 12 whose names are on the list.

The civil rights organisation Save Our SABC wrote to the committee demanding that it embarks on a public participation process on for the list of the 12 candidates because of concerns on the suitability of some.

The committee chairperson Boyce Maneli says all concerns have been dealt with.

“At this point not using the ifs, we can only rely on what we have processed, questions asked, clarities given, screening done and that has not pointed us in a different direction. So the point is the letter has been entertained, noted it raised the same questions raised during the public participation process which we considered.”

Magopeni

Last month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Dianne Kohler-Barnard for the SABC Board gave reasons why Magopeni, Horne and Thipanyane top the list.

She says, “But for me, expertise on the subject that could benefit the SABC, I think was my number one issue. So, my number one choice is Phathiswa Magopeni as the former head of SABC News. Her knowledge is encyclopaedic. Dr Renne Horne, I agree with you as a current Board member has shown continuity. Advocate Thipanyane gave a stunning interview, that’s my third choice.”

VIDEO: 12 candidates recommended for SABC Board:

