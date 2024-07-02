National Assembly shelves motions for political consultations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Assembly has shelved various motions that would see members elected to serve in various bodies.

These include motions for members who would serve on the Judicial Service Commission, the SADC Parliamentary Forum and the election of three house chairpersons.

The was the first sitting of the National Assembly since the swearing in of members and the business of the day was the filling of positions in internal and external Parliamentary structures. However, it was not to be, as three motions were shelved for political consultations.

“The reason for this withdrawal Madam Speaker is to allow for further consultation on the matters that need to be cleared out on the three motions above,” says ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli.

But the MK Party was not impressed.

“And we are not given an option to know on what basis are we deferring issues,” says MK Party Chief Whip Sihle Ngubane.

“In the withdrawal in reading the motion, the Chief Whip did indicate the request that he is withdrawing this motion in his name in order to allow for consultations amongst parties,” says National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza.

In internal Parliamentary papers, the proposed names of the three house chairpersons were Cedric Frolick, Supra Mahumapelo and Zandile Majozi.

The names for nominees to the Judicial Service Commission includes mostly new members, except the DA’s Adv Glynnis Breytenbach and the EFF leader Julius Malema. Other notable names include MK Party Parliamentary leader Dr John Hlophe.

The names that have been confirmed by the National Assembly to serve on the Pan-African Parliament include the ANC’s Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli, the EFF’s Vuyani Pambo, the MK’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and the DA’s Mergan Chetty.

Members who will serve on the Magistrates Commission include the ANC’s Faith Muthambi, the DA’s AC Ross, the MK’s Sibonelo Nomvalo and the EFF’s Omphile Maotwe.