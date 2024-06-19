National Arts Festival set to kick off tomorrow in Makhanda

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Arts Festival in Makhanda kicks off tomorrow, offering a thrilling experience for locals and tourists. This year’s festival is particularly significant as it celebrates 50 amazing years of creative freedom and showcases iconic South African works.

The CEO of the National Arts Festival, Monica Newton, says the stage is set and performers are ready to dazzle the audience.

“Fifty years is such a big milestone in anybody’s life and it’s a testament to the extraordinary partnerships and building of this festival. Standard Bank has been with us for over 40 years, and the Eastern Cape province has been supporting us for more than 20 years. So, this festival is built on the back of the efforts of the people who love it and the artists who come and support it,” Newton enthuses.

Newton says they have taken time to think about what the festival achieved emphasising how the artists have come through stages to celebrate work that might have been seen before but that’s been presented in new ways, “but also begin to imagine what the next 50 years look like for the National Arts Festival”.

The National Arts Festival has been collectively created by thousands of artists, performers, producers, actors, directors, stagehands, curators, technical crew, stallholders, entrepreneurs, creators, staff, board members and partners.

[Archive Video] National Arts Festival back in full swing:

