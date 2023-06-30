The National Arts Festival held in Makhanda comes into an end this weekend. The 11-day event came back into physical contact after being held virtually for two years due to COVID-19.

Though it’s been a very cold weather in Mkahanda this past week, a lot of activities took place as the National Arts Festival saw people coming out braving the cold. Artists came to showcase their talent through theatre performances, dancing, singing, comedy. Vendors sold various materials, and numerous jobs were created for locals.

CEO, Monica Newtown, says she is happy with the turnout of events, as people showed up and various artists participated showing their artistic work.

“It’s been a wonderful celebration of the arts as it always is, but of course we’ve had work that’s been incredibly warmly received. Last year we had a great festival and a complex one, as all the COVID-19 restrictions were dropped but this year we are back we are fully live, there are queues, there are kids here for the school’s festival, people are thronging at our venues, and of course the village green is a great place to meet and eat and buy some wonderful things from around the country. We are back and it is fantastic to be part of this fantastic legacy of arts and inspiration and insight.”

