National Arts Festival hailed as a success

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 50th edition of the National Arts Festival draws to a close this weekend in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

The 10-day festival was a showcase of a beautiful array of artistic displays from theatre, dance, poetry, and the much-loved village green.

This milestone event was every creative’s dream, showcasing the rich diversity of cultures across various genres.

CEO, Monica Newton, says the festival attracted a devoted and diverse audience from across South Africa and beyond.

All gathered to experience the magic of this year’s edition which was a success.

“This year’s festival was a really great success and a true testimony of the hard work the artists into making their crafts top class. We had a lot of shows that were sold out and saw a really large turnout of people at the shows. We didn’t see that many people at the crafters and food stalls but the general feel of the festival was generally great and we are happy with how things went.”

For those who weren’t drawn to the theater scene, the Village Green offered a different kind of excitement.

This shopper’s paradise boasted an array of stylish clothing, exquisite beadwork, handmade crafts, and much more.

One of the biggest crowd-pleasers was a portrait created by Cape Town artist Hilton Jackson, completed in just a few hours and with just a few clicks of a finger.

“I have really enjoyed this year’s Arts Festival. I have been so busy from the day the festival started up until now. I have definitely made a lot of profit and is really happy with how people supported me this year”

Jackson wasn’t the only one who enjoyed his time at the festival.

Fashion Designer, Anathi Amatolo, also had a mixed experience, stating that some days were better than others.

“It wasn’t easy this year I won’t lie. We started off very slowly and then it picked up as the days went on. We made a profit here and there but we are overall happy with what we got.”

Themba Narun, a returning visitor to the Arts Festival, expressed his delight in being back for the second time.

It’s my second time coming to the National Arts Festival and I really enjoyed myself. I love coming here, meeting new people, the music the arts, it’s just always such a lovely vibe.”

Nearly 300 works and events were on offer at this year’s festival.

This year’s 50th edition was held under the theme, ‘bridging generations, celebrating creativity’.

From vibrant performances to unforgettable experiences, these past few days have been incredible. Take a look at some of our favourite memories made so far. Visit https://t.co/K51EkN9nA6 to see what’s on the line-up and be sure to book early to secure your tickets. pic.twitter.com/mhPZtdCtpL — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) June 28, 2024