Known as Little Paris, Bucharest is the capital city of Romania. The name Romania comes from the Latin word, Romanus, which Citizen of the Roman Empire. It is home to four Nobel Prize laureates: George Emil Palade (medicine), Elie Wiesel (peace), Herta Müller (literature) and Stefan Hell (chemistry). Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Ted Dumitru was born in the country.

The National Arena will host group stage matches for North Macedonia, Austria, and Ukraine.

Matches at the National Arena

Sunday 13 June 2021 – Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (19:00, local time)

Thursday 17 June 2021 – Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (16:00, local time)

Monday 21 June 2021 – Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (19:00, local time)

Monday 28 June 2021 – R16: 1F vs 3A/B/C (22:00, local time)

Romania facts

President: Klaus Johannis (2014)

Prime Minister: Dacian Ciolos (2015)

Land area: 88,934 sq mi (230,339 sq km); total area: 91,699 sq mi (237,500 sq km)

Population (2014 est.): 21,729,871 (growth rate: ?0.29%); birth rate: 9.27/1000; infant mortality rate: 10.16/1000; life expectancy: 74.69; density per sq mi: 218.6

Capital and largest city (2011 est.): Bucharest, 1.937 million