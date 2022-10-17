Nathaniel Julie’s’ mother, Bridget Harris, has objected to a proposed postponement in the trial of her son’s alleged killers after the legal representative of accused number three, Vorster Netshiongolo, failed to attend proceedings.

The trial against the three police officers accused of killing the Eldorado Park teenager, resumed on Monday morning at the High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, Ekhuruleni. Julies, who lived with Down Syndrome, was allegedly shot and killed by the officers in August 2020.

Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Scorpion Ndyalivana, and Netshiongolo are facing charges of murder, discharging a firearm in public, possession of ammunition, and defeating the course of justice. Harris says the constant delays in the trial are not fair.

“I mean this is unfair towards us as a family. This has been spinning around now for two years and it’s getting out of control because it’s going on like it’s a circus and it’s not a circus. Because someone’s life has been taken away and it’s my little boy. They can go home and see their children and I cannot see that face again. I mean this is unfair towards our family.”

Nathaniel Julie’s mother labels court proceedings a circus: